中国
2016年 8月 10日 星期三

Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Greece    8 Hungary 8  
Australia 8 Japan   6  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Greece    3 1 2 0 25 24 4   
1=. Brazil    2 2 0 0 24 15 4   
3.  Hungary   3 0 3 0 30 30 3   
3=. Australia 3 1 1 1 24 23 3   
5.  Serbia    2 0 2 0 22 22 2   
6.  Japan     3 0 0 3 21 32 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Serbia (2230) Rio de Janeiro

