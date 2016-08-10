版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 07:37 BJT

Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Brazil    6 Serbia  5  
Greece    8 Hungary 8  
Australia 8 Japan   6  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Brazil    3 3 0 0 30 20 6   
2.  Greece    3 1 2 0 25 24 4   
3.  Hungary   3 0 3 0 30 30 3   
3=. Australia 3 1 1 1 24 23 3   
5.  Serbia    3 0 2 1 27 28 2   
6.  Japan     3 0 0 3 21 32 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Hungary v Japan     (1200)  
Greece  v Brazil    (2230)  
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia  v Australia (0110)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐