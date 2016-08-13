版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Serbia  10 Australia 8  
Greece  9  Brazil    4  
Hungary 17 Japan     7  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Greece    4 2 2 0 34 28 6   
1=. Brazil    4 3 0 1 34 29 6   
3.  Hungary   4 1 3 0 47 37 5   
4.  Serbia    4 1 2 1 37 36 4   
5.  Australia 4 1 1 2 32 33 3   
6.  Japan     4 0 0 4 28 49 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Greece  (1710)  
Serbia    v Japan   (2230)  
Brazil    v Hungary (2350)

