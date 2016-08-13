版本:
2016年 8月 13日

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Spain   10 France     4  
U.S.    5  Montenegro 8  
Croatia 10 Italy      7  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Italy      4 3 0 1 33 31 6   
1=. Spain      4 3 0 1 37 26 6   
1=. Croatia    4 3 0 1 29 28 6   
4.  Montenegro 4 2 0 2 27 23 4   
5.  U.S.       4 1 0 3 25 28 2   
6.  France     4 0 0 4 19 34 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Montenegro v Spain   (1550)  
U.S.       v Italy   (1830)  
France     v Croatia (1950)

