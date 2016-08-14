版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group B results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
France     9  Croatia 8  
U.S.       10 Italy   7  
Montenegro 9  Spain   9  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Spain      5 3 1 1 46 35 7   
2. Croatia    5 3 0 2 37 37 6   
3. Italy      5 3 0 2 40 41 6   
4. Montenegro 5 2 1 2 36 32 5   
5. U.S.       5 2 0 3 35 35 4   
6. France     5 1 0 4 28 42 2

