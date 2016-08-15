版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 09:36 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Men's Group A results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Brazil    6  Hungary 10  
Serbia    12 Japan   8   
Australia 12 Greece  7   
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Hungary   5 2 3 0 57 43 7   
2. Greece    5 2 2 1 41 40 6   
3. Brazil    5 3 0 2 40 39 6   
4. Serbia    5 2 2 1 49 44 6   
5. Australia 5 2 1 2 44 40 5   
6. Japan     5 0 0 5 36 61 0

