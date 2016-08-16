版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Water polo-Men's quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Italy beat Greece 9-5 (2-0, 2-2, 2-1, 3-2)                    
Croatia beat Brazil 10-6 (3-2, 4-1, 1-3, 2-0)                 
Serbia beat Spain 10-7 (3-1, 4-2, 0-2, 3-2)                   
Montenegro beat Hungary 13-11 (2-1, 3-2, 3-3, 1-3 4-2 PS)o.p.

