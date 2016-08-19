版本:
Olympics-Water polo-Women's final 7-8 results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo final 7-8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
China beat Brazil 10-5 (2-2, 2-0, 2-0, 4-3)

