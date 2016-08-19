版本:
Olympics-Water polo-Women's bronze medal match results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Russia beat Hungary 19-18 (3-3, 4-3, 1-3, 4-3 7-6 PS)o.p.

