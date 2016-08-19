版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 02:33 BJT

Olympics-Water polo-Women's final 5-6 results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo final 5-6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Spain beat Australia 12-10 (4-5, 3-2, 3-1, 2-2)

