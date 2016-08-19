版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:42 BJT

Olympics-Water polo-Women's final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
U.S. beat Italy 12-5 (4-1, 1-2, 4-1, 3-1)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐