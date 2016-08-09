版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Water polo-Women's Group A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Russia 4 Australia 14  
Italy  9 Brazil    3   
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1.  Italy     1 1 0 0 9  3  2   
1=. Australia 1 1 0 0 14 4  2   
3.  Russia    1 0 0 1 4  14 0   
3=. Brazil    1 0 0 1 3  9  0   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Russia v Brazil    (1200)  
Italy  v Australia (1320)

