2016年 8月 14日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Water polo-Women's Group B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Hungary 6 U.S.  11  
China   8 Spain 12  
STANDINGS 
           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. U.S.    3 3 0 0 34 14 6   
2. Spain   3 2 0 1 27 29 4   
3. Hungary 3 1 0 2 29 33 2   
4. China   3 0 0 3 23 37 0

