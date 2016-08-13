版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Water polo-Women's Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Australia 10 Brazil 3   
Russia    5  Italy  10  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Italy     3 3 0 0 27 15 6   
2. Australia 3 2 0 1 31 15 4   
3. Russia    3 1 0 2 23 31 2   
4. Brazil    3 0 0 3 13 33 0

