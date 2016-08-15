版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Water polo-Women's quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's water polo quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Italy beat China 12-7 (1-1, 3-1, 4-2, 4-3)                   
Russia beat Spain 12-10 (2-3, 3-2, 5-3, 2-2)                 
Hungary beat Australia 13-11 (1-3, 2-2, 3-2, 2-1 5-3 PS)o.p. 
U.S. beat Brazil 13-3 (5-0, 3-0, 5-0, 0-3)

