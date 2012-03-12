FEATURE-Olympics-Water polo's Gyarmati recalls last London Games

| BUDAPEST, March 12
BUDAPEST, March 12 The first time Dezso
Gyarmati got into the pool to play a game of Olympic water polo,
London still bore the marks of devastation from the Second World
War and the field was missing Germany, Japan and the Soviet
Union. The year was 1948.
Gyarmati, 20 years old at the time, felt at home in London,
where he had played for the Kingsbury Club, but his Hungarian
national team fell just short of a gold.
"We came in second," Gyarmati told Reuters in an interview
ahead of this year's return of the Games to London.
"We were devastated...although not me so much. I was young,
and I knew I would win an Olympic gold one day. Of course I
didn't think I would win three."
Four, to be precise, plus that one silver and two bronzes.
Gyarmati is the most decorated Olympic water polo personality of
all time, with five appearances as a player, two more as head
coach, and podium finishes each time.
Hungary ruled supreme in the world of water polo between
1930 and 1980, at times transcending sport and entering general
history even as the outside world closed down on eastern Europe
just after 1948.
"A few months after we came home from London, the Iron
Curtain descended behind us with a mighty bang," Gyarmati said.
"It was very hard to go anywhere after that."
Sport was one of the few ways to reach international fame,
and Gyarmati took his career as far as he could. His first
Olympic gold came at the next opportunity, in 1952 in Helsinki,
where Hungarians won a total of 16 golds.
"Helsinki was the pinnacle of Hungarian sports," he said.
In a single day, his water polo team won gold, the players
went together to witness the second victory of boxing great
Laszlo Papp, then they collected Papp and went to see the Magic
Magyars soccer team win the third gold of the day.
Gyarmati's wife, swimmer Eva Szekely, also triumphed in
1952, winning the gold in 200 metres breaststroke.
NIGHT-TIME REVOLUTIONARY
The water polo team were in training camp in preparation for
the 1956 Olympics when the country erupted in revolution against
Soviet rule. For a brief few weeks, the team's attention was
split between practice and protest.
Gyarmati was team captain by then and the most political of
the lot, training by day and taking part in the revolution by
night. He went all the way to Prime Minister Imre Nagy to secure
passports and exit permits for all his team mates.
"We had to fly from Prague as no airline would land in
Budapest," he said. "We were in midair to Melbourne when the
pilot told us the news Soviet tanks had invaded Budapest. We
knew they would drown the revolution in blood."
Stunned, they scrambled for news of loved ones at home.
After a week or so, Gyarmati and team director Bela Rajki called
the players together and told them that winning was the only way
forward.
The team did win. They beat Britain, then the United States,
then Italy, then Germany.
Thirty-three days after the revolution was quenched at home
came the semi-final that came to be known worldwide as 'Blood in
the Water': Hungary v Soviet Union. Hungary won 4-0.
"At the Crystal Palace swimming complex, the 8,000
spectators were all seated on one side of the pool," Gyarmati
said. "At least three-quarters of them were Hungarians."
"I told the team, guys, there is no way we leave this place
losers. Fight to your last breath. I felt I only had to say what
everyone knew, and it would have the desired effect."
Passion propelled the team past the Soviet Union and, at
4-0, one minute before the whistle, a frustrated Soviet player
elbowed Hungary's Ervin Zador, bloodying his right eye. When
Zador emerged from the water soaked in blood, chaos broke out in
the stands.
"Technically, the game was never finished," Gyarmati said.
"I had told Ervin to exit the pool in front of the audience; I
guess it was a bit of a mischief, but the blow did happen, and
everyone immediately thought about the revolution, and Ervin was
in the headlines immediately.
"Without that blow, it would have been a strict but straight
game that I had played a hundred times... (This way) it became
the most interesting game ever played."
The final 2-1 victory over Yugoslavia is barely remembered.
CHAMPION FAMILY
Half the team, including Zador, never returned to Hungary.
Gyarmati was in two minds, returning first, but leaving for the
U.S. later. When promised amnesty by the Communist government,
he returned to Hungary again, this time for good.
"Sport had spoiled me," he said. "In New York, I was one
among millions, where water polo meant nothing. But the real
reason is, I was patriotic. I liked living in Hungary."
His career would end 24 years and four Olympic medals later.
At home, Gyarmati was also surrounded by sporting greats.
His wife was an Olympic champion. His daughter earned two
swimming medals at the 1972 Games. His son-in-law won gold in
kayaking in 1968. His grandson, Mate Hesz, narrowly missed a
spot on the reigning Olympic champions water polo team.
"It was natural for me to see Olympic champions at the
dining table," Hesz told Reuters. "But there were never any
expectations. Of course, every child wants to surpass his
parents, but my bar was set quite high."
Gyarmati and his teams had left a legacy that would be hard
to surpass, said three-times Olympic champion Gergely Kiss.
"They invented a lot of things in water polo," Kiss told
Reuters after a recent practice. "For faster play they invented
(passing) the ball not to the water but hand to hand. They
(also) invented zone defence."
Kiss, who will try to help Hungary become the first team to
win four back-to-back golds in London, said Gyarmati's daily
presence at the pool gave him both motivation and a role model.
"He doesn't only say he loves water polo but he really does
it," Kiss said. "It's a good example to us to live like this to
give back to this very nice game."
Gyarmati has been invited to attend the London Games in July
and August but, at 84 and walking painfully with a cane, he said
he was unlikely to go, and planned to watch on television from
home.
"I would be so happy if we won for the fourth time," he
said. "It will be difficult, but most of these players are
absolute world-class athletes."
(Additional reporting by Laszlo Balogh; Editing by Clare
Fallon)