FACTBOX-Olympics-Medal events in Sochi on Wednesday, Feb. 12

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 Women's downhill tops the bill at the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Wednesday when there are six gold medals to be won in all. Event End time (local/GMT/ET) Alpine skiing, women's downhill 1310/0910/0410 Nordic combined, normal hill 1715/1315/0815 Speedskating, men's 1000 metres 1940/1540/1040 Luge, men's doubles 2035/1635/1135 Snowboard, women's halfpipe 2235/1835/1335 Figure skating, pairs 2300/1900/1400
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.