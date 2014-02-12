版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 09:00 BJT

FACTBOX-Olympics-Medal events in Sochi on Wednesday, Feb. 12

SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 Women's downhill tops the bill at the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Wednesday when there are six gold medals to be won in all. Event End time (local/GMT/ET) Alpine skiing, women's downhill 1310/0910/0410 Nordic combined, normal hill 1715/1315/0815 Speedskating, men's 1000 metres 1940/1540/1040 Luge, men's doubles 2035/1635/1135 Snowboard, women's halfpipe 2235/1835/1335 Figure skating, pairs 2300/1900/1400

