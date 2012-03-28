Olympics-No extra money for Bulgaria in weightlifter row

SOFIA, March 28 Weightlifters Boyanka Kostova
and Valentin Hristov will represent Azerbaijan at the Olympics
after Bulgaria said they were no longer seeking extra payment
for the athletes who switched allegiance last year.
The Bulgarian weightlifting federation had threatened to
stop Kostova and Hristov from competing in London unless
Azerbaijan paid an additional fee on top of the 400,000 euros
($534,100) received for the pair last November.
"Taking into account the IOC statement and a letter from the
IWF (International Weightlifting Federation), I should say we
have no right to want more money for the athletes after already
receiving a fee for them," Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC)
chairwoman Stefka Kostadinova told reporters on Wednesday.
Bulgarian federation chief Nedelcho Kolev had said the
contract signed by the two countries when the athletes switched
to Azerbaijan allowed them to compete at the world championships
in Paris but not the Olympics.
The BOC's officials then turned to the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) and the IWF to see if the local federation could
demand an additional payment for the two 18-year-olds.
"We're satisfied with the first transfer sum," Bulgarian
Sports Minister Svilen Neykov said.
Kostova won gold in the 53-kg category at the Youth Olympics
in Singapore in 2010 while Hristov, competing for Azerbaijan,
won a bronze medal in the 56-kg category at the worlds in Paris
in November.
Cash-rich Azerbaijan has set its sight on winning a record
number of medals in London with capital Baku in the race to host
the 2020 Olympics.
The London Olympics run from July 27 to Aug. 12.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)