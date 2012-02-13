Olympics-Bulgaria threatens to block Azerbaijan weightlifters

SOFIA Feb 13 The Bulgarian weightlifting federation has threatened to stop naturalised Azerbaijan athletes Boyanka Kostova and Valentin Hristov from competing at the London Olympics because of a payment row.

The Bulgaria-born pair last year switched allegiance to Azerbaijan after the Azeri federation agreed to pay their Bulgarian counterparts a fee of 400,000 euros ($528,700).

Hristov later won a bronze medal at the world championships in Paris last November.

The Bulgarian federation have demanded the Azeris pay an additional fee if they want Kostova and Hristov to take part in the Olympics, saying the original agreement did not allow for this.

"We'll issue permits only if we receive an additional fee," Bulgarian federation chief Nedelcho Kolev told state television on Monday.

"This is not our problem (if they do not want to pay) but it's clear that a payment should be made if they want to take part at the Olympics.

"We signed a contract that allows them to compete at the worlds but not at the Olympics."

The Azeri federation said no extra payment was due.

"We agreed terms for the two lifters last year and there's no clause for additional payment," the federation said in a statement, addressed to Bulgarian media.

The statement added that they would consider legal action if Bulgaria blocked the duo's participation in London.

($1 = 0.7566 euros)