Olympics-Bulgaria seeks IOC guidance in row over weightlifters

SOFIA Feb 29 Bulgarian officials stepped
up their bid to secure an additional fee for allowing
naturalised weightlifters Boyanka Kostova and Valentin Hristov
to represent Azerbaijan in the London Olympics by seeking
clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Earlier this month the Bulgarian weightlifting federation
threatened to stop the two 18-year-olds from competing in London
unless the payment row was resolved.
"The BOC's (Bulgarian Olympic Committee) executive board
decided to turn to the IOC and the International Weightlifting
Federation (to see if we have the right to demand an additional
fee)," the BOC said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bulgarian weightlifting federation chief Nedelcho Kolev said
the contract signed by the two countries allows Kostova and
Hristov to compete at the world championships but not at the
Olympics.
Last year the Bulgarian-born pair switched allegiance to
Azerbaijan after the Azeri federation agreed to pay their
Bulgarian counterparts a fee of 400,000 euros ($537,600).
Hristov later won a bronze medal at the worlds in Paris in
November.
Azerbaijan officials said no extra payment was due.
"We agreed terms for the two lifters last year and there's
no clause for additional payment," the federation said in a
statement, addressed to Bulgarian media earlier this month.
The statement also said that they would consider legal
action if the Balkan country blocked the duo's participation in
London.
