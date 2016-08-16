Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's +105kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's +105kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) 215 258 473 WR 2. Gor Minasyan (Armenia) 210 241 451 3. Irakli Turmanidze (Georgia) 207 241 448 4. Ruben Aleksanyan (Armenia) 195 245 440 5. Fernando Reis (Brazil) 195 240 435 6. Rustam Djangabaev (Uzbekistan) 195 237 432 7. Mart Seim (Estonia) 187 243 430 8. Jiri Orsag (Czech Republic) 185 240 425 9. Almir Velagic (Germany) 188 232 420 10. Peter Nagy (Hungary) 193 227 420 11. Sardorbek Dusmurotov (Uzbekistan) 179 232 411 13. Walid Bidani (Algeria) 190 220 410 14. Fernando Salas (Ecuador) 184 221 405 15. Man Asaad (Syria) 180 220 400 16. Alexej Prochorow (Germany) 180 215 395 17. Igor Olshanetskyi (Israel) 165 207 372 18. Ondrej Kruzel (Slovakia) 165 206 371 19. Ihor Shymechko (Ukraine) 170 195 365 . Chen Shih-Chieh (Taiwan) 185 NoM NoM . Behdad Salimikordasiabi (Iran) 216 WR NoM NoM . Hojamuhammet Toychyyev (Turkmenistan) NoM DNS DNF . Ahmed Abdelaziz (Egypt) 190 DNS DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.