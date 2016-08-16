版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 07:58 BJT

Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's +105kg overall results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's +105kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
                                          Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia)            215    258            473 WR  
2.  Gor Minasyan (Armenia)                210    241            451     
3.  Irakli Turmanidze (Georgia)           207    241            448     
4.  Ruben Aleksanyan (Armenia)            195    245            440     
5.  Fernando Reis (Brazil)                195    240            435     
6.  Rustam Djangabaev (Uzbekistan)        195    237            432     
7.  Mart Seim (Estonia)                   187    243            430     
8.  Jiri Orsag (Czech Republic)           185    240            425     
9.  Almir Velagic (Germany)               188    232            420     
10. Peter Nagy (Hungary)                  193    227            420     
11. Sardorbek Dusmurotov (Uzbekistan)     179    232            411     
13. Walid Bidani (Algeria)                190    220            410     
14. Fernando Salas (Ecuador)              184    221            405     
15. Man Asaad (Syria)                     180    220            400     
16. Alexej Prochorow (Germany)            180    215            395     
17. Igor Olshanetskyi (Israel)            165    207            372     
18. Ondrej Kruzel (Slovakia)              165    206            371     
19. Ihor Shymechko (Ukraine)              170    195            365     
.   Chen Shih-Chieh (Taiwan)              185    NoM            NoM     
.   Behdad Salimikordasiabi (Iran)        216 WR NoM            NoM     
.   Hojamuhammet Toychyyev (Turkmenistan) NoM    DNS            DNF     
.   Ahmed Abdelaziz (Egypt)               190    DNS            DNF

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐