Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 56kg overall results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 56kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
                                             Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Long Qingquan (China)                    137    170            307 WR  
2.  Om Yun Chol (DPR Korea)                  134    169            303     
3.  Sinphet Kruaithong (Thailand)            132    157            289     
4.  Arli Chontei (Kazakhstan)                130    148            278     
5.  Le Quoc Toan Tran (Vietnam)              121    154            275     
6.  Habib De las Salas (Colombia)            119    147            266     
7.  Mirco Scarantino (Italy)                 115    149            264     
8.  Luis Alberto Garcia (Dominican Republic) 118    145            263     
9.  Witoon Mingmoon (Thailand)               113    148            261     
10. Edgar Pineda (Guatemala)                 108    143            251     
11. Hiroaki Takao (Japan)                    111    138            249     
12. Tan Chi-Chung (Taiwan)                   110    138            248     
13. Manueli Tulo (Fiji)                      106    136            242     
14. Tom Goegebuer (Belgium)                  111    130            241     
15. Elson Brechtefeld (Nauru)                98     125            223     
.   Nestor Colonia (Philippines)             120    NoM            NoM     
.   Thach Kim Tuan (Vietnam)                 130    NoM            NoM     
.   Josue Brachi (Spain)                     NoM    DNS            NoM     
.   Chagnaadorj Usukhbayar (Mongolia)        NoM    DNS            NoM

