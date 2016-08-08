Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 62kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 62kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Oscar Albeiro Figueroa Mosquera (Colombia) 142 176 318 2. Eko Yuli Irawan (Indonesia) 142 170 312 3. Farkhad Kharki (Kazakhstan) 135 170 305 4. Yoichi Itokazu (Japan) 133 169 302 5. Ahmed Saad (Egypt) 133 161 294 6. Morea Baru (Papua New Guinea) 126 164 290 7. Muhammad Hasbi (Indonesia) 130 160 290 8. Vaipava Ioane (Samoa) 120 161 281 9. Han Myeong-Mok (Korea) 130 150 280 10. Julio Cesar Salamanca Pineda (El Salvador) 120 155 275 11. Julio Acosta (Chile) 120 146 266 12. Yosuke Nakayama (Japan) 121 145 266 13. Rick Confiance (Seychelles) 105 127 232 . Jesus Lopez (Venezuela) 125 NoM NoM . Edouard Yoseph (Haiti) 107 NoM NoM . Anton Kurukulasooriyage (Sri Lanka) NoM DNS NoM . Chen Lijun (China) NoM DNS NoM
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.