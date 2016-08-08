版本:
Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 62kg overall results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 62kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
                                               Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Oscar Albeiro Figueroa Mosquera (Colombia) 142    176            318     
2.  Eko Yuli Irawan (Indonesia)                142    170            312     
3.  Farkhad Kharki (Kazakhstan)                135    170            305     
4.  Yoichi Itokazu (Japan)                     133    169            302     
5.  Ahmed Saad (Egypt)                         133    161            294     
6.  Morea Baru (Papua New Guinea)              126    164            290     
7.  Muhammad Hasbi (Indonesia)                 130    160            290     
8.  Vaipava Ioane (Samoa)                      120    161            281     
9.  Han Myeong-Mok (Korea)                     130    150            280     
10. Julio Cesar Salamanca Pineda (El Salvador) 120    155            275     
11. Julio Acosta (Chile)                       120    146            266     
12. Yosuke Nakayama (Japan)                    121    145            266     
13. Rick Confiance (Seychelles)                105    127            232     
.   Jesus Lopez (Venezuela)                    125    NoM            NoM     
.   Edouard Yoseph (Haiti)                     107    NoM            NoM     
.   Anton Kurukulasooriyage (Sri Lanka)        NoM    DNS            NoM     
.   Chen Lijun (China)                         NoM    DNS            NoM

