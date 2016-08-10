版本:
2016年 8月 10日

Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 69kg overall results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 69kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
                                           Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Shi Zhiyong (China)                    162    190            352     
2.  Daniyar Ismayilov (Turkey)             163    188            351     
3.  Izzat Artykov (Kyrgyzstan)             151    188            339     
4.  Luis Mosquera (Colombia)               155    183            338     
5.  Bredni Roque (Mexico)                  145    181            326     
6.  Briken Calja (Albania)                 145    181            326     
7.  Serghei Cechir (Moldova)               144    178            322     
8.  Bernardin Ledoux Kingue Matam (France) 140    180            320     
9.  Won Jeong-Sik (Korea)                  143    177            320     
10. Triyatno (Indonesia)                   142    175            317     
11. David Sanchez (Spain)                  142    175            317     
12. Tairat Bunsuk (Thailand)               137    179            316     
13. Hafifi Mansor (Malaysia)               140    176            316     
14. Kwon Yong Gwang (DPR Korea)            137    176            313     
15. Doston Yokubov (Uzbekistan)            137    176            313     
16. Edwin Mosquera (Colombia)              140    170            310     
17. Mohsen Alduhaylib (Saudi Arabia)       135    162            297     
18. Pan Chien-Hung (Taiwan)                136    160            296     
.   Karem Benhnia (Tunisia)                147    NoM            NoM     
.   Kim Myong Hyok (DPR Korea)             157    NoM            NoM     
.   Ketut Ariana (Indonesia)               NoM    DNS            DNF

