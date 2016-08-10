Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 69kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 69kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Shi Zhiyong (China) 162 190 352 2. Daniyar Ismayilov (Turkey) 163 188 351 3. Izzat Artykov (Kyrgyzstan) 151 188 339 4. Luis Mosquera (Colombia) 155 183 338 5. Bredni Roque (Mexico) 145 181 326 6. Briken Calja (Albania) 145 181 326 7. Serghei Cechir (Moldova) 144 178 322 8. Bernardin Ledoux Kingue Matam (France) 140 180 320 9. Won Jeong-Sik (Korea) 143 177 320 10. Triyatno (Indonesia) 142 175 317 11. David Sanchez (Spain) 142 175 317 12. Tairat Bunsuk (Thailand) 137 179 316 13. Hafifi Mansor (Malaysia) 140 176 316 14. Kwon Yong Gwang (DPR Korea) 137 176 313 15. Doston Yokubov (Uzbekistan) 137 176 313 16. Edwin Mosquera (Colombia) 140 170 310 17. Mohsen Alduhaylib (Saudi Arabia) 135 162 297 18. Pan Chien-Hung (Taiwan) 136 160 296 . Karem Benhnia (Tunisia) 147 NoM NoM . Kim Myong Hyok (DPR Korea) 157 NoM NoM . Ketut Ariana (Indonesia) NoM DNS DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.