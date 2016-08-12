版本:
Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 85kg overall results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 85kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
                                       Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Kianoush Rostami (Iran)            179    217            396 WR  
2.  Tian Tao (China)                   178    217            395     
3.  Gabriel Sincraian (Romania)        173    217            390     
4.  Denis Ulanov (Kazakhstan)          175    215            390     
5.  Oleksandr Pyelyeshenko (Ukraine)   175    210            385     
6.  Petr Asayonak (Belarus)            170    207            377     
7.  Pavel Khadasevich (Belarus)        170    195            365     
8.  Fares Ibrahim Elbakh (Qatar)       158    203            361     
9.  Giovanni Bardis (France)           165    192            357     
10. Benjamin Didier Hennequin (France) 155    195            350     
11. Yoelmis Hernandez Paumier (Cuba)   150    200            350     
12. Theodoros Iakovidis (Greece)       160    190            350     
13. Pascal Plamondon (Canada)          155    190            345     
14. Yu Dong-Ju (Korea)                 150    190            340     
15. Amar Music (Croatia)               150    186            336     
16. Richard Patterson (New Zealand)    149    181            330     
17. Tan Tai Hoang (Vietnam)            145    180            325     
18. Welisson Silva (Brazil)            145    180            325     
19. Milko Tokola (Finland)             145    175            320     
20. Khalid El Aabidi (Morocco)         120    165            285     
21. Christian Amoah (Ghana)            130    153            283     
.   Kyle Micallef (Malta)                                    DNF     
.   Arakel Mirzoyan (Armenia)          158                   DNF

