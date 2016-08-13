Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 94kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 94kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Sourab Moradi (Iran) 182 221 403 2. Vadzim Straltsou (Belarus) 175 220 395 3. Aurimas Didzbalis (Lithuania) 177 215 392 4. Sarat Sumpradit (Thailand) 177 213 390 5. Abdelhay Saad Abdelrazek Ragab (Egypt) 174 213 387 6. Dmytro Chumak (Ukraine) 174 213 387 7. Ali Hashemi (Iran) 173 210 383 8. Aliaksandr Bersanau (Belarus) 173 208 381 9. Volodymyr Hoza (Ukraine) 170 205 375 10. Park Han-Woong (Korea) 165 202 367 11. Kendrick Farris (U.S.) 160 197 357 12. Kevin Bouly (France) 155 190 345 13. Simplice Ribouem (Australia) 155 185 340 14. Sonny Webster (Britain) 148 185 333 15. Cristopher Joel Pavon (Honduras) 145 180 325 16. David Minkoumba (Cameroon) 140 165 305 17. James Adede (Kenya) 116 140 256 . Tanumafili Jungblut (American Samoa) DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.