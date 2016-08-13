版本:
Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 94kg overall results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 94kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
                                           Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Sourab Moradi (Iran)                   182    221            403     
2.  Vadzim Straltsou (Belarus)             175    220            395     
3.  Aurimas Didzbalis (Lithuania)          177    215            392     
4.  Sarat Sumpradit (Thailand)             177    213            390     
5.  Abdelhay Saad Abdelrazek Ragab (Egypt) 174    213            387     
6.  Dmytro Chumak (Ukraine)                174    213            387     
7.  Ali Hashemi (Iran)                     173    210            383     
8.  Aliaksandr Bersanau (Belarus)          173    208            381     
9.  Volodymyr Hoza (Ukraine)               170    205            375     
10. Park Han-Woong (Korea)                 165    202            367     
11. Kendrick Farris (U.S.)                 160    197            357     
12. Kevin Bouly (France)                   155    190            345     
13. Simplice Ribouem (Australia)           155    185            340     
14. Sonny Webster (Britain)                148    185            333     
15. Cristopher Joel Pavon (Honduras)       145    180            325     
16. David Minkoumba (Cameroon)             140    165            305     
17. James Adede (Kenya)                    116    140            256     
.   Tanumafili Jungblut (American Samoa)                         DNF

