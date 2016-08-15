版本:
Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 105kg overall results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 105kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
                                      Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Ruslan Nurudinov (Uzbekistan)     194    237 OR         431     
2.  Simon Martirosyan (Armenia)       190    227            417     
3.  Alexandr Zaichikov (Kazakhstan)   193    223            416     
4.  Yang Zhe (China)                  190    225            415     
5.  Ivan Efremov (Uzbekistan)         194    220            414     
6.  Mohammadreza Barari (Iran)        186    220            406     
7.  Arkadiusz Michalski (Poland)      179    221            400     
8.  Arturs Plesnieks (Latvia)         181    218            399     
9.  Salwan Abbood (Iraq)              180    214            394     
10. Jurgen Spiess (Germany)           170    220            390     
11. Sargis Martirosyan (Austria)      179    210            389     
12. Gaber Farhan (Egypt)              173    204            377     
13. Hernan Viera (Peru)               151    200            351     
14. David Katoatau (Kiribati)         145    204            349     
.   Giorgi Chkheidze (Georgia)        170    NoM            NoM     
.   Mateus Machado (Brazil)           170    NoM            NoM     
.   Bartlomiej Wojciech Bonk (Poland) 185    NoM            NoM

