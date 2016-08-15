Olympics-Weightlifting-Men's 105kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting men's 105kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Ruslan Nurudinov (Uzbekistan) 194 237 OR 431 2. Simon Martirosyan (Armenia) 190 227 417 3. Alexandr Zaichikov (Kazakhstan) 193 223 416 4. Yang Zhe (China) 190 225 415 5. Ivan Efremov (Uzbekistan) 194 220 414 6. Mohammadreza Barari (Iran) 186 220 406 7. Arkadiusz Michalski (Poland) 179 221 400 8. Arturs Plesnieks (Latvia) 181 218 399 9. Salwan Abbood (Iraq) 180 214 394 10. Jurgen Spiess (Germany) 170 220 390 11. Sargis Martirosyan (Austria) 179 210 389 12. Gaber Farhan (Egypt) 173 204 377 13. Hernan Viera (Peru) 151 200 351 14. David Katoatau (Kiribati) 145 204 349 . Giorgi Chkheidze (Georgia) 170 NoM NoM . Mateus Machado (Brazil) 170 NoM NoM . Bartlomiej Wojciech Bonk (Poland) 185 NoM NoM
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.