版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 07:16 BJT

Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 48kg 48kg - snatch results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 48kg 48kg - snatch result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
                                       Overall 
1.  Sopita Tanasan (Thailand)          92      
2.  Sri Agustiani (Indonesia)          85      
3.  Beatriz Piron (Dominican Republic) 85      
4.  Iulia Paratova (Ukraine)           84      
5.  Morghan King (U.S.)                83      
6.  Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (India)      82      
7.  Chen Wei-Ling (Taiwan)             81      
8.  Hiromi Miyake (Japan)              81      
9.  Margarita Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan) 80      
10. Hanitra Ranaivosoa (Mauritius)     80      
11. Zhanyl Okoeva (Kyrgyzstan)         72      
.   Vuong Thi Huyen (Vietnam)          DNF

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐