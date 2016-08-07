版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 08:10 BJT

Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 48kg 48kg - clean & jerk results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 48kg 48kg - clean & jerk result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
                                       Overall 
1.  Sopita Tanasan (Thailand)          108     
2.  Sri Agustiani (Indonesia)          107     
3.  Hiromi Miyake (Japan)              107     
4.  Margarita Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan) 106     
5.  Beatriz Piron (Dominican Republic) 102     
6.  Chen Wei-Ling (Taiwan)             100     
7.  Morghan King (U.S.)                100     
8.  Zhanyl Okoeva (Kyrgyzstan)         97      
9.  Iulia Paratova (Ukraine)           95      
10. Hanitra Ranaivosoa (Mauritius)     93      
.   Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (India)      NoM     
.   Vuong Thi Huyen (Vietnam)

