版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 08:19 BJT

Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 48kg overall results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 48kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
                                       Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Sopita Tanasan (Thailand)          92     108            200     
2.  Sri Agustiani (Indonesia)          85     107            192     
3.  Hiromi Miyake (Japan)              81     107            188     
4.  Beatriz Piron (Dominican Republic) 85     102            187     
5.  Margarita Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan) 80     106            186     
6.  Morghan King (U.S.)                83     100            183     
7.  Chen Wei-Ling (Taiwan)             81     100            181     
8.  Iulia Paratova (Ukraine)           84     95             179     
9.  Hanitra Ranaivosoa (Mauritius)     80     93             173     
10. Zhanyl Okoeva (Kyrgyzstan)         72     97             169     
.   Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (India)      82     NoM            NoM     
.   Vuong Thi Huyen (Vietnam)          NoM    DNS            NoM

