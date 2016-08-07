Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 53kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 53kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Hsu Shu-Ching (Taiwan) 100 112 212 2. Hidilyn Diaz (Philippines) 88 112 200 3. Yoon Jin-Hee (Korea) 88 111 199 4. Rebeka Koha (Latvia) 90 107 197 5. Rosane Santos (Brazil) 90 103 193 6. Kanae Yagi (Japan) 81 105 186 7. Dewi Safitri (Indonesia) 80 105 185 8. Evagjelia Veli (Albania) 75 90 165 9. Lely Burgos (Puerto Rico) 72 90 162 10. Scarleth Mercado (Nicaragua) 66 89 155 11. Fiorella Cueva (Peru) 65 88 153 12. Sofia Rito (Uruguay) 64 82 146 . Li Yajun (China) 101 NoM NoM
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.