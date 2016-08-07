版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 03:57 BJT

Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 53kg overall results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 53kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
                                 Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Hsu Shu-Ching (Taiwan)       100    112            212     
2.  Hidilyn Diaz (Philippines)   88     112            200     
3.  Yoon Jin-Hee (Korea)         88     111            199     
4.  Rebeka Koha (Latvia)         90     107            197     
5.  Rosane Santos (Brazil)       90     103            193     
6.  Kanae Yagi (Japan)           81     105            186     
7.  Dewi Safitri (Indonesia)     80     105            185     
8.  Evagjelia Veli (Albania)     75     90             165     
9.  Lely Burgos (Puerto Rico)    72     90             162     
10. Scarleth Mercado (Nicaragua) 66     89             155     
11. Fiorella Cueva (Peru)        65     88             153     
12. Sofia Rito (Uruguay)         64     82             146     
.   Li Yajun (China)             101    NoM            NoM

