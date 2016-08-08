Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 58kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 58kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Sukanya Srisurat (Thailand) 110 OR 130 240 2. Pimsiri Sirikaew (Thailand) 102 130 232 3. Kuo Hsing-Chun (Taiwan) 102 129 231 4. Maria Alexandra Escobar Guerrero (Ecuador) 100 123 223 5. Mikiko Andoh (Japan) 94 124 218 6. Yuderqui Contreras (Dominican Republic) 100 117 217 7. Lina Rivas (Colombia) 96 120 216 8. Patricia Dominguez (Mexico) 96 115 211 9. Yusleidy Figueroa (Venezuela) 85 116 201 10. Sabine Kusterer (Germany) 90 110 200 11. Mathlynn Sasser (Marshall Islands) 87 112 199 12. Angelica Roos (Sweden) 84 110 194 13. Veronika Ivasyuk (Ukraine) 90 103 193 14. Tia-Clair Toomey (Australia) 82 107 189 15. Jenly Tegu Wini (Solomon Islands) 84 104 188 16. Ayesha Al Balooshi (United Arab Emirates) 72 90 162
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.