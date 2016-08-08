版本:
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 04:11 BJT

Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 58kg overall results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 58kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
                                               Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Sukanya Srisurat (Thailand)                110 OR 130            240     
2.  Pimsiri Sirikaew (Thailand)                102    130            232     
3.  Kuo Hsing-Chun (Taiwan)                    102    129            231     
4.  Maria Alexandra Escobar Guerrero (Ecuador) 100    123            223     
5.  Mikiko Andoh (Japan)                       94     124            218     
6.  Yuderqui Contreras (Dominican Republic)    100    117            217     
7.  Lina Rivas (Colombia)                      96     120            216     
8.  Patricia Dominguez (Mexico)                96     115            211     
9.  Yusleidy Figueroa (Venezuela)              85     116            201     
10. Sabine Kusterer (Germany)                  90     110            200     
11. Mathlynn Sasser (Marshall Islands)         87     112            199     
12. Angelica Roos (Sweden)                     84     110            194     
13. Veronika Ivasyuk (Ukraine)                 90     103            193     
14. Tia-Clair Toomey (Australia)               82     107            189     
15. Jenly Tegu Wini (Solomon Islands)          84     104            188     
16. Ayesha Al Balooshi (United Arab Emirates)  72     90             162

