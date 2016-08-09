版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 63kg overall results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 63kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
                                             Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Deng Wei (China)                         115    147            262     
2.  Choe Hyo Sim (DPR Korea)                 105    143            248     
3.  Karina Goricheva (Kazakhstan)            111    132            243     
4.  Mercedes Isabel Perez Tigrero (Colombia) 104    130            234     
5.  Eva Gurrola (Mexico)                     100    120            220     
6.  Giorgia Bordignon (Italy)                98     119            217     
7.  Esraa Ahmed (Egypt)                      100    116            216     
8.  Marina Rodriguez (Cuba)                  94     121            215     
9.  Namika Matsumoto (Japan)                 90     115            205     
10. Anni Vuohijoki (Finland)                 85     107            192     
11. Joana Palacios (Argentina)               83     107            190     
12. Elisa Ravololoniaina (Madagascar)        85     100            185     
13. Mehtap Kurnaz (Turkey)                   81     100            181     
.   Lin Tzu Chi (Taiwan)                                                   
.   Siripuch Gulnoi (Thailand)               108

