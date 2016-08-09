Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 63kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 63kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Deng Wei (China) 115 147 262 2. Choe Hyo Sim (DPR Korea) 105 143 248 3. Karina Goricheva (Kazakhstan) 111 132 243 4. Mercedes Isabel Perez Tigrero (Colombia) 104 130 234 5. Eva Gurrola (Mexico) 100 120 220 6. Giorgia Bordignon (Italy) 98 119 217 7. Esraa Ahmed (Egypt) 100 116 216 8. Marina Rodriguez (Cuba) 94 121 215 9. Namika Matsumoto (Japan) 90 115 205 10. Anni Vuohijoki (Finland) 85 107 192 11. Joana Palacios (Argentina) 83 107 190 12. Elisa Ravololoniaina (Madagascar) 85 100 185 13. Mehtap Kurnaz (Turkey) 81 100 181 . Lin Tzu Chi (Taiwan) . Siripuch Gulnoi (Thailand) 108
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.