Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 69kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 69kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Xiang Yanmei (China) 116 145 261 2. Zhazira Zhapparkul (Kazakhstan) 115 144 259 3. Sara Ahmed (Egypt) 112 143 255 4. Leidy Solis (Colombia) 110 143 253 5. Nazik Avdalyan (Armenia) 107 135 242 6. Darya Pachabut (Belarus) 105 132 237 7. Neisi Dajomes (Ecuador) 107 130 237 8. Ankhtsetseg Munkhjantsan (Mongolia) 106 131 237 9. Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau (Canada) 98 130 228 10. Rebekah Tiler (Britain) 101 126 227 11. Apolonia Vaivai (Fiji) 88 113 201 12. Duygu Aynaci (Turkey) 90 110 200 13. Gulnabat Kadyrova (Turkmenistan) 90 105 195 14. Sonkbou Foudji (Cameroon) 82 105 187 . Patrycja Piechowiak (Poland) 101 DNF . Anastasiya Mikhalenka (Belarus) DNF . Florina-Sorina Hulpan (Romania) 100 DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.