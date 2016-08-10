版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:08 BJT

Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 69kg overall results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 69kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
                                         Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Xiang Yanmei (China)                 116    145            261     
2.  Zhazira Zhapparkul (Kazakhstan)      115    144            259     
3.  Sara Ahmed (Egypt)                   112    143            255     
4.  Leidy Solis (Colombia)               110    143            253     
5.  Nazik Avdalyan (Armenia)             107    135            242     
6.  Darya Pachabut (Belarus)             105    132            237     
7.  Neisi Dajomes (Ecuador)              107    130            237     
8.  Ankhtsetseg Munkhjantsan (Mongolia)  106    131            237     
9.  Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau (Canada) 98     130            228     
10. Rebekah Tiler (Britain)              101    126            227     
11. Apolonia Vaivai (Fiji)               88     113            201     
12. Duygu Aynaci (Turkey)                90     110            200     
13. Gulnabat Kadyrova (Turkmenistan)     90     105            195     
14. Sonkbou Foudji (Cameroon)            82     105            187     
.   Patrycja Piechowiak (Poland)         101                   DNF     
.   Anastasiya Mikhalenka (Belarus)                            DNF     
.   Florina-Sorina Hulpan (Romania)      100                   DNF

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐