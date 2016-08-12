Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 75kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 75kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Rim Jong Sim (DPR Korea) 121 153 274 2. Darya Naumava (Belarus) 116 142 258 3. Lidia Valentin Perez (Spain) 116 141 257 4. Ubaldina Valoyes Cuesta (Colombia) 111 136 247 5. Iryna Dekha (Ukraine) 114 133 247 6. Jenny Arthur (U.S.) 107 135 242 7. Maria Fernanda Valdes (Chile) 107 135 242 8. Gaelle Ketchanke (France) 102 135 237 9. Alejandra Garza (Mexico) 98 126 224 10. Sona Poghosyan (Armenia) 97 126 223 11. Mary Opeloge (Samoa) 100 118 218 12. Natalia Priscepa (Moldova) 97 116 213 13. Assiya Ipek (Turkey) 83 103 186 14. Samira Ouass (Morocco) 75 97 172 . Jaqueline Ferreira (Brazil) DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.