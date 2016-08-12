版本:
Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's 75kg overall results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's 75kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
                                       Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Rim Jong Sim (DPR Korea)           121    153            274     
2.  Darya Naumava (Belarus)            116    142            258     
3.  Lidia Valentin Perez (Spain)       116    141            257     
4.  Ubaldina Valoyes Cuesta (Colombia) 111    136            247     
5.  Iryna Dekha (Ukraine)              114    133            247     
6.  Jenny Arthur (U.S.)                107    135            242     
7.  Maria Fernanda Valdes (Chile)      107    135            242     
8.  Gaelle Ketchanke (France)          102    135            237     
9.  Alejandra Garza (Mexico)           98     126            224     
10. Sona Poghosyan (Armenia)           97     126            223     
11. Mary Opeloge (Samoa)               100    118            218     
12. Natalia Priscepa (Moldova)         97     116            213     
13. Assiya Ipek (Turkey)               83     103            186     
14. Samira Ouass (Morocco)             75     97             172     
.   Jaqueline Ferreira (Brazil)                              DNF

