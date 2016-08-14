版本:
Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's +75kg overall results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's +75kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
                                   Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 
1.  Meng Suping (China)            130    177            307     
2.  Kim Kuk Hyang (DPR Korea)      131    175            306     
3.  Sarah Robles (U.S.)            126    160            286     
4.  Shaimaa Haridy (Egypt)         117    161            278     
5.  Lee Hui-Sol (Korea)            122    153            275     
6.  Son Young-Hee (Korea)          118    155            273     
7.  Yaniuska Espinosa (Venezuela)  121    152            273     
8.  Andreea Aanei (Romania)        120    145            265     
9.  Maryam Usman (Nigeria)         115    150            265     
10. Anastasiia Lysenko (Ukraine)   117    146            263     
11. Yosra Dhieb (Tunisia)          111    138            249     
12. Anastasiia Hotfrid (Georgia)   113    135            248     
13. Tracey Lambrechs (New Zealand) 98     133            231     
14. Luisa Peters (Cook Islands)    100    124            224     
15. Fatima Hireche (Algeria)       87     105            192     
.   Naryury Perez (Venezuela)      117    NoM            DNF

