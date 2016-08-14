Olympics-Weightlifting-Women's +75kg overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic weightlifting women's +75kg overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall 1. Meng Suping (China) 130 177 307 2. Kim Kuk Hyang (DPR Korea) 131 175 306 3. Sarah Robles (U.S.) 126 160 286 4. Shaimaa Haridy (Egypt) 117 161 278 5. Lee Hui-Sol (Korea) 122 153 275 6. Son Young-Hee (Korea) 118 155 273 7. Yaniuska Espinosa (Venezuela) 121 152 273 8. Andreea Aanei (Romania) 120 145 265 9. Maryam Usman (Nigeria) 115 150 265 10. Anastasiia Lysenko (Ukraine) 117 146 263 11. Yosra Dhieb (Tunisia) 111 138 249 12. Anastasiia Hotfrid (Georgia) 113 135 248 13. Tracey Lambrechs (New Zealand) 98 133 231 14. Luisa Peters (Cook Islands) 100 124 224 15. Fatima Hireche (Algeria) 87 105 192 . Naryury Perez (Venezuela) 117 NoM DNF
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.