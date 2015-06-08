Olympics-Four new events added to 2018 Winter Olympics

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
LAUSANNE, June 8 Four new events in curling, speed skating, downhill skiing and snowboarding have been added to the programme for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
The games will feature curling mixed doubles, speed skating mass start, big air snowboarding and a team event in downhill skiing following a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board on Monday.
Big air snowboarding will replace the snowboard parallel slalom in a move agreed with the International Ski Federation (FIS), the IOC added.
"The changes reflect the continued evolution of the Winter Olympic Programme and build on the success of recent editions of the Games," said the IOC in a statement.
"The new programme will allow for a record number of female events, a record number of mixed events, a record number of female athletes and a projected increase in the overall female participation at the Olympic Winter games."
In big air snowboarding, competitors launch themselves off a ramp and perform jumps and spins in the air before attempting a secure landing. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.