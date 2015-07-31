FACTBOX-Olympics-List of winter Olympics hosts

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 List of host cities for the Winter Olympics after Beijing was awarded the 2022 games on Friday:
1924 - Chamonix (France)
1928 - St Moritz (Switzerland)
1932 - Lake Placid (United States)
1936 - Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)
1948 - St Moritz (Switzerland)
1952 - Oslo (Norway)
1956 - Cortina D'Ampezzo (Italy)
1960 - Squaw Valley (United States)
1964 - Innsbruck (Austria)
1968 - Grenoble (France)
1972 - Sapporo (Japan)
1976 - Innsbruck (Austria)
1980 - Lake Placid (United States)
1984 - Sarajevo (Yugoslavia)
1988 - Calgary (Canada)
1992 - Albertville (France)
1994 - Lillehammer (Norway)
1998 - Nagano (Japan)
2002 - Salt Lake City (United States)
2006 - Turin (Italy)
2010 - Vancouver (Canada)
2014 - Sochi (Russia)
2018 - Pyeongchang (South Korea)
2022 - Beijing (China) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.