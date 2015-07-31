版本:
FACTBOX-Olympics-List of winter Olympics hosts

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 List of host cities for the Winter Olympics after Beijing was awarded the 2022 games on Friday:

1924 - Chamonix (France)

1928 - St Moritz (Switzerland)

1932 - Lake Placid (United States)

1936 - Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)

1948 - St Moritz (Switzerland)

1952 - Oslo (Norway)

1956 - Cortina D'Ampezzo (Italy)

1960 - Squaw Valley (United States)

1964 - Innsbruck (Austria)

1968 - Grenoble (France)

1972 - Sapporo (Japan)

1976 - Innsbruck (Austria)

1980 - Lake Placid (United States)

1984 - Sarajevo (Yugoslavia)

1988 - Calgary (Canada)

1992 - Albertville (France)

1994 - Lillehammer (Norway)

1998 - Nagano (Japan)

2002 - Salt Lake City (United States)

2006 - Turin (Italy)

2010 - Vancouver (Canada)

2014 - Sochi (Russia)

2018 - Pyeongchang (South Korea)

2022 - Beijing (China) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)

