Olympics-Overweight Gardner ends bid for Olympic comeback

April 20 American wrestler Rulon Gardner, who
overcome long odds to win a 2000 Olympic gold and later survived
two death-threatening incidents, has ended his bid to qualify
for the London Games, he said on Friday.
Gardner, 40, elected not to weigh in for this weekend's U.S.
Olympic wrestling trials in Iowa when he missed the 120 kilogram
(264.5 pound) limit for the heavyweight division by five pounds
(2.3kg), he said in a statement.
"I'm disappointed I didn't make the weigh in," said Gardner,
who also won a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. "I
worked hard. I was within five pounds. I'm glad I did this and
have my health back."
His weight had ballooned to more than 470 pounds before he
lost more than 170 on a reality television show in 2011 and
decided to make a wrestling comeback.
Gardner grabbed international headlines at the Sydney
Olympics in 2000 when the Wyoming farm boy stunned Russian
Aleksandr Karelin for the gold medal. Karelin had not lost a
match in 13 years.
A 2002 snowmobile accident resulted in the amputation of a
toe after Gardner was stranded in winter weather in the Wyoming
mountains for 18 hours.
Five years later he survived a plane crash into the frigid
waters of Lake Powell, Utah, forcing him and two others to swim
for an hour to reach shore.
"We applaud him for his gallant effort and for his
commitment to living a healthier lifestyle," USA Wrestling
Executive Director Rich Bender said in a statement.
"He is a great champion and will continue to be an asset for
USA Wrestling and Team USA through the Olympic Games and
beyond."
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by
Greg Stutchbury)