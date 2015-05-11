Olympics-Wrestling joins SportAccord exodus

MUNICH May 11 The international wrestling federation (UWW) on Monday said it would not participate in any activities within the sports umbrella organisation SportAccord until relations improve following a row with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"Our decision, which is based on our full commitment to the Olympic Movement and its leadership, implies that for the time being, United World Wrestling shall refrain to participate in the activities and games organised by SportAccord, until the relations with ASOIF has improved to the latter's satisfaction," UWW President Nenad Lalovic said in a statement.

The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) has suspended links with SportAccord after its President Marius Vizer's scathing attack on the IOC last month.

"This was a difficult decision, in particular as we have worked closely with SportAccord in the past to secure additional opportunities for wrestling and traditional wrestling," Lalovic said.

"I sincerely hope that the crisis within SportAccord can be resolved soon, in the best interest of sport."

The international boxing federation (AIBA) withdraw last week from SportAccord, an organisation representing close to 100 Olympic and non-Olympic sports federations and organisers of multi-sports games last week.

More have pulled out since Vizer's attack last month.

The withdrawals are a major blow to Vizer who emerged as a self-styled reformer of international sport when he took over the SportAccord presidency two years ago.

But he accused the IOC last month of interfering with the autonomy of federations, being dated and blocking other new events emerging.

SportAccord may not be of huge benefit for big sports such as athletics and soccer but for some smaller sports it is an annual showcase of their development to the largest possible audience of sports administrators, governments, federations and event organisers.

SportAccord also organises the World Combat Games in 2017 with taekwondo, fencing, weightlifting and judo, the international federation of which is led by Vizer himself, the only Olympic sports left after the withdrawal of boxing and wrestling. (Editing by Ed Osmond)