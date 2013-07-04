Olympics-Buenos Aires to host Youth Olympics in 2018

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 4 Buenos Aires will host the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

The Argentine capital finished ahead of Glasgow, which was eliminated in the first round of voting, and the Colombian city of Medellin.

The Youth Olympic Games was first held in Singapore in 2010 and the next edition will be in Nanjing, China, next year.

Buenos Aires has made several bids to host the senior Olympic Games, the most recent in 2004 when it was knocked out in the first round of voting. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Robert Woodward)