Olympics--Lausanne chosen as host city of 2020 Winter Youth Olympics

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 Lausanne, the Swiss city where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is based, was on Friday chosen by the IOC as the host of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.
Lausanne won a secret ballot of IOC members at a convention centre in downtown Kuala Lumpur, beating the only other candidate, the Romanian city of Brasov, which had hosted the 2013 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival.
The Youth Olympics are restricted to athletes aged between 14-18, and 2020 will be the third edition of the imitative from former IOC president Jacques Rogge to encourage more young people to stay in sport.
The first Winter Youth Games were held at Innsbruck, Austria in 2012 while Lillehammer, Norway will host the second edition next year.
As part of their proposal, Lausanne's bidders said they planned to stage some events in neighbouring France.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.