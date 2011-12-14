Olympus revises down net assets, net profit for 2010/11

TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus on
Wednesday lowered its 2010/11 net asset and net profit figures
in a restatement of its accounts for the past five years as it
looked to sort out an accounting scandal.
Olympus earlier in the day revised lower its net asset
figures for each of the previous four April-March financial
years, but said its assets exceeded its liabilities in each of
the financial years dating back to 2002/03.
For the 2010/11 financial year, Olympus revised its net
assets downward to 115.58 billion yen from 166.84 billion yen,
while it lowered its net profit to 3.87 bln yen from 7.38 bln
yen profit.
The company is also due to announce results for the six
months to Sept. 30 later on Wednesday. The half-year results
must be reported by the end of the day to avoid a delisting of
its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.