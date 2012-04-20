版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五 12:10 BJT

Olympus shareholders approve all director nominees

TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Olympus Corp shareholders approved all director nominees and restated earnings at an extraordinary meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

The new board of directors was expected to be approved at the meeting.

