Ernst & Young panel: Olympus audit clean of legal flaws

TOKYO, March 29 A panel appointed by Ernst & Young's Japanese arm to review its audit of Olympus Corp after its $1.7 billion accounting scandal said on Thursday it had not found any grounds to hold the auditor legally responsible in the Olympus scandal.

The panel, set up by Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC in December, generally confirmed the findings of an interim report in late December, which said no fundamental flaws had been found in the procedure or work done by the auditor.