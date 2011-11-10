Japan regulator to probe Olympus auditors -source

TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's Financial Services Agency is planning to launch an investigation into whether external auditors of Olympus carried out the correct procedures when auditing the scandal-hit camera maker's accounts, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The regulator could take punitive action against individual accountants as well as their firms if they are found to have approved improper financial statements either intentionally or through negligence, the source said.

The penalties could include a suspension of operations, the source continued.

Olympus' external auditor through the financial year ending March 2009 was KPMG's Japan practice, KPMG AZSA LLC. It then switched to Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)