Japan regulator to probe Olympus auditors -source

TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's Financial Services Agency
is planning to launch an investigation into whether external
auditors of Olympus carried out the correct procedures
when auditing the scandal-hit camera maker's accounts, a source
with knowledge of the matter said.
The regulator could take punitive action against individual
accountants as well as their firms if they are found to have
approved improper financial statements either intentionally or
through negligence, the source said.
The penalties could include a suspension of operations, the
source continued.
Olympus' external auditor through the financial year ending
March 2009 was KPMG's Japan practice, KPMG AZSA LLC. It then
switched to Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC.
