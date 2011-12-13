Olympus ex-auditor to give qualified approval to statements-Nikkei

TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus' former
auditor KPMG AZSA LLC will give a qualified approval to three
years of financial statements ending in March 2009, saying it
could not completely confirm money flows, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Wednesday.
The Nikkei also said Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, which
became the camera and endoscope maker's auditor after KPMG AZSA,
will approve all statements made from the financial year ending
in March 2010.
Olympus must publish its second-quarter results by Wednesday
in order to keep its stock market listing and avoid being cut
off from capital markets.