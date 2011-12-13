版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 14日 星期三 07:42 BJT

Olympus ex-auditor to give qualified approval to statements-Nikkei

TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus' former auditor KPMG AZSA LLC will give a qualified approval to three years of financial statements ending in March 2009, saying it could not completely confirm money flows, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The Nikkei also said Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, which became the camera and endoscope maker's auditor after KPMG AZSA, will approve all statements made from the financial year ending in March 2010.

Olympus must publish its second-quarter results by Wednesday in order to keep its stock market listing and avoid being cut off from capital markets.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐