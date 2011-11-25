版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Olympus ex-CEO: board's priority is to avoid delisting

TOKYO Nov 25 Olympus Corp former chief executive Michael Woodford said there was a constructive exchange of opinion at the company's board meeting on Friday, and that the board has a shared desire for the company to remain listed.

The priority is to meet the Dec. 14 results reporting deadline to avoid possible delisting, Woodford told reporters after a board meeting at the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker's Tokyo headquarters. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

