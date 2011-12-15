Olympus expects loss in digital camera business

TOKYO Dec 15 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp expects its digital camera business to be in the red for the financial year ending in March, Hironobu Kawamata, a director and executive officer of the company, said on Thursday.

The company's sales of digital cameras rose 15 percent in the April-September first half from a year earlier to 4.2 million units, Kawamata told a news conference on the company's delayed first-half results.

The company on Wednesday announced a 32.33 billion yen ($414.12 million) net loss for the first half, hit in large part by its ailing camera business and the strong yen.