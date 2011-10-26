Olympus: Chairman and President Kikukawa resigns over scandal

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's scandal-hit Olympus Corp said its chairman and president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa has stepped down due to a series of media reports on the company's problems and a plunge in its share price.
Shuichi Takayama, a managing director of the company, was appointed to replace him as president.
Kikukawa had taken over as Olympus's chief executive after the company abruptly fired its British CEO, Michael Woodford, on Oct 14.
Shares of the camera and endoscope maker fell 7.6 percent on Wednesday and have lost more than half their value since Woodford was sacked.
The company is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1730 JST (0830 GMT). (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.